Royel Otis guitarist tries to stifle misconduct allegations with a Reddit dragnet Instead of issuing a denial, Royel Maddell sought names, emails, and IP addresses. The court declined to play along.

When you are accused—anonymously, repeatedly, and in granular detail—of having a nonconsensual sexual relationship with a minor, there are a few normal ways to respond. You can deny it. You can sue. You can issue a clear, on-the-record statement saying “this is false,” like an adult who understands how these things work. Or you can do whatever the hell Royel Otis guitarist Leroy Bressington (known professionally as Royel Maddell) just tried to do, which is ask a U.S. federal court to force Reddit to cough up the names, emails, phone numbers, and IP addresses of anyone discussing the allegation, so he can decide later whether he feels like actually suing them. Normal stuff.

Unsurprisingly, according to a December 24 ruling from Judge William Alsup, the courts were not especially moved by this strategy.

Bressington—an Australian citizen accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student while acting as her music teacher—never actually filed a defamation lawsuit anywhere. To borrow from the contemporary American canon, Bressington had concepts of a lawsuit, and hoped a federal judge would help him flesh out the fine details. Prior to filing any suits, Bressington felt he needed to hunt for the IRL specifics of the people discussing it online, resulting in a speculative, pre-litigation subpoena request that reads less like a legal plan and more like a panic response someone cooked up after doomscrolling their own name (“even just one single user,” the application pleads, with embarrassingly naked desperation). He claims he only needs to know whether the users are based in Australia (presumably in order to hypothetically sue them down the line), yet asks for vastly more personal data than would be required to establish that fact. The court called the request “overreaching” and “overburdensome,” which is judicial code for “we are not turning due process into your personal doxxing concierge.”