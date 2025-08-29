Sabrina Carpenter continues killing men in "Tears" music video
Colman Domingo co-stars in the video as a Rocky Horror-inspired drag queen.Screenshot: Sabrina Carpenter/YouTube
Sabrina Carpenter knows a thing or two about getting trapped in a bit. For a long time after releasing her album Emails I Can’t Send, she had to write a new, naughty outro to her song “Nonsense” every time she performed it. She retired the bit for her Short N’ Sweet tour, but another longstanding Carpenter tradition remains: the demise of men in her music videos. “In the Sabrina cinematic universe, women never die. Men unfortunately suffer most of the loss,” she previously explained. That remains true in the video for “Tears,” the second single off her newly released album Man’s Best Friend.