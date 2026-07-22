For better or worse, Sacha Baron Cohen’s original breakout character and “voice of da yoof,” Ali G, is back. Following the news that the Oscar-nominated comedian, actor, and classically trained clown Cohen was donning the durag for another secretly filmed movie, he reintroduced his 30-year-old white-boy-acting-Black character at Wimbledon. Earlier today, Ali figured out Instagram to announce the title of the film, which had been illegally tagged on the side of a wall, and the release date. Ali G: Who Iz I? will open on the 10th day of the 23rd month (or October 23), only in cinemas, innit?

The new film will be the full Baron Cohen. Who Iz I? is the first film directed by the comedian, after spending much of the last few decades entrusting Seinfeld veteran Larry Charles and later alt-comedy stalwart Jason Woliner to capture the insanity of Cohen’s man-on-the-street comedy stylings. The caption to the post, “Dey haz finally made a documentary about me,” indicates that, unlike the previous Ali G movie, Indahouse, this new one will be made documentary style and won’t be like “dat crap one about da penguins, dis one haz got at least twice as much animal sex.” Respek to the character who still thinks it’s 2005. This is the first major Ali G project since 2014’s Ali G Rezurection on FX, which may have been a peak TV fever dream.

Like his Borat sequel, Ali G: Who Iz I? is being released by Amazon MGM. Unlike Subsequent Moviefilm, it will be released in cinemas, where all the nostalgic millennials can say booyakesha in unison on October 23.