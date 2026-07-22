Da secret Ali G movie, Who Iz I?, arrives dis October
Booyakasha! Sacha Baron Cohen will direct the latest installment in the saga of Alistair Graham.Screenshot: YouTube
For better or worse, Sacha Baron Cohen’s original breakout character and “voice of da yoof,” Ali G, is back. Following the news that the Oscar-nominated comedian, actor, and classically trained clown Cohen was donning the durag for another secretly filmed movie, he reintroduced his 30-year-old white-boy-acting-Black character at Wimbledon. Earlier today, Ali figured out Instagram to announce the title of the film, which had been illegally tagged on the side of a wall, and the release date. Ali G: Who Iz I? will open on the 10th day of the 23rd month (or October 23), only in cinemas, innit?
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