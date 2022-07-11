Looks like the coffin lid will remain on a while longer for the Gary Dauberman-directed adaptat ion of ‘Salem’s Lot. Via Deadline, the New Line version of Stephen King’s 1975 vampire novel of the same name has been pushed back from its September 9, 2022 release date to April 21, 2023.

According to Deadline, the reason behind the new date is due to “COVID-related delays in the post production realm,” as vague as that is. The film seemed to have to add a few more days for shooting, which could also make post production run a bit longer, as well. We’ll see if they can make it to the finish line, or if this is a sign of future delays for the flick.

Released in 1975 as King’s second published novel, ‘Salem’s Lot follows the classic King formula with the fanged addition of vampires. You’ve got a writer moving back to his childhood town in Maine (a double-whammy for King), only to realize that vampires are running amok. The book has been adapted before, with a mini-series from Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s Tobe Hooper in 1979 and another mini-series in 2004 starring a leather jacket-wearing Rob Lowe.

The film will star everyone’s favorite weapon systems officer from Top Gun: Maverick Lewis Pullman as the writer/vampire hunter lead, Ben Mears. The cast also includes Pilou Asbæk (Game Of Thrones), Spencer Treat Clark (Animal Kingdom), Alfre Woodard (The Gray Man), Makenzie Leigh (The Assistant), John Benjamin Hickey (2021's Gossip Girl), Bill Camp (12 Years A Slave), and Jordan Preston Carter (Ms. Marvel).



Along with directing, Dauberman also wrote the screenplay for ‘Salem’s Lot. Horror veteran James Wan will be re-teaming with Dauberman as a producer, with the two previously working on Annabelle Comes Home. This will be Dauberman’s third time adapting King’s horror stories, as he previously wrote the screenplays for 2017's adaption of It and its sequel, It Chapter Two.