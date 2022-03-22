When looking back on her long and illustrious career, Sandra Bullock has one film she wishes she didn’t do: A little sequel called Speed 2: Cruise Control.

Advertisement

“I have one [that] no one came around to and I’m still embarrassed I was in,” Bullock says in an interview with Too Fab. “It’s called Speed 2. I’ve been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island.”

“That’s one I wished I hadn’t done and no fans came around that I know of, except for you,” Bullock tells the interviewer, who shared their admiration for the film as a teenager.

“I feel like it had a kind of cult love as well,” her The Lost City co-star Daniel Radcliffe says, in what was presumably a way to assuage her embarrassment.

“Very quiet! Like five people. Him and the other four 12-year-olds who were watching the slow boat going towards the tiny island,” Bullock responds.

In addition to the less than thrilling storyline and the costly stunt work, many complained about Keanu Reeves not returning for the second installment as his character Jack Traven (a move which landed him in “movie jail” at Fox). Jason Patric was brought on to star alongside Bullock in the sequel as her boyfriend. Together the pair try to stop the cruise ship they are vacationing on from careening into an oil tanker.

Reeves has commented on the script of Speed 2 several times, most recently back in December during an interview on The Graham Norton Show.

Advertisement

“At the time, I didn’t respond to the script. I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven, and I loved Speed, but an ocean liner? I had nothing against the artists involved, but at that time I had the feeling it just wasn’t right,” Reeves said.

Both of the Speed films were directed by Jan de Bont. While Graham Yost wrote the screenplay for the first film, Randall McCormick and Jeff Nathanson were recruited to write Speed 2. The film was a critical flop, but it also only earned $164 million in domestic and international box offices against a budget of $160 million.

Advertisement

Bullock will soon appear in the comedy adventure film The Lost City, in which she stars alongside Radcliffe, Channing Tatum, and Brad Pitt. The Lost City hits theaters worldwide on March 25.