He may be ready to throw on a permed wig and a classic 1980s mustache for the Weird Al biopic, but Daniel Radcliffe isn’t going to re-apply that lightning bolt scar or reprise his role as The Boy Who Lived in the near future.

Advertisement

While discussing his upcoming rom-com adventure flick The Lost City with co-stars Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock, Radcliffe tells The New York Times that returning to the Wizarding World isn’t something in the cards for him at the moment.

“This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore,” says Radcliffe. “I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of ‘Potter’ OK and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life.”

Yet, the Miracle Workers star does leave the option to come back as Harry Potter open-ended—give or take a few decades.

“I’m never going to say never, but the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back,” Radcliffe explains. “For me, it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now.”

His answer was in response to director Chris Columbus mentioning to Variety that he’d like to bring the original trio of Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Radcliffe back for a Harry Potter And The Cursed Child adaption. The three actors made a semi-return to the magical boarding school with HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts earlier this year.

Though we might not be getting a Cursed Child film anytime soon, maybe Radcliffe wants to continue his streak of playing villains like his eccentric billionaire from The Lost City. With his former Swiss Army Knife costar Paul Dano transforming into the terrifying Riddler in The Batman, perhaps Radcliffe could pop into Gotham as one of the Dark Knight’s many foes. Nic olas Cage has dibs on Egghead, though!