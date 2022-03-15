The Lost City, the upcoming rom-com adventure movie from directors Adam and Aaron Nee looks like a surprisingly good time (we maintain that the “my dad was a weatherman” joke in the trailer is dynamite), and if it’s as much fun as it seems like it’ll be, star Sandra Bullock just might be ending her movie career on a high note… for now. Speaking with ET, Bullock revealed that she’s going to take a break from acting so she can be “in the place that makes me happiest”—which is, evidently, not the famously warm-hearted and comforting world of movie-making.

Bullock says she takes acting very seriously when she’s at work, so much so that it’s a “24/7 job,” but at this point in her life she just wants to “be 24/7” with her family. “That’s where I’m gonna be for a while,” she says, taking up her time “servicing their every need” and managing “their social calendar” instead of being in movies. (ET notes that Bullock’s kids are 12 and 10.)

Not to force Bullock to turn everything into work, even when she’s not working, but this does sound like it could be the premise for a sitcom… A famous mom takes a break from her high-profile job so she can stay home and give her kids more attention, resulting in some wacky hijinks where they want to go to a party or something and she’s like “I’m a cool mom, I’ll go to the party with you” and it’s funny and awkward. Maybe the pilot episode ends with her agent landing some huge offer, but then her kids her like “don’t take the job, we want you to stay home,” and it’s very touching. Write this stuff down, Sandra! We’re on fire here!

Also in the chat, Bullock noted that the other parents in her community know her as “the crazy lady with the pandemic,” explaining that “they know their children will return without COVID when they’ve come to our house,” which makes us think that her desire to stay home more is partly due to anxiety about going back out into the world or maybe the celebrity equivalent of a “great resignation” thing. Like, it’s pointless and silly to ask anyone to go back and work in an office now , even if that office is a movie set, so why not just stay home and do something that is more fulfilling?