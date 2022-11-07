Marvel Studios probably could’ve stopped with Kathryn Hahn when it was assembling the cast of WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven Of Chaos and just made it eight episodes or whatever of her cackling about how fun it is to be mean and explaining lore about how magic works in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But no, Marvel and WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer (who is also a writer and executive producer on this) wanted to put other actors in it, even though they didn’t need, and those other actors are interesting, even though they didn’t need to be!

The latest addition is former Saturday Night Live cast member Sasheer Zamata, who was also on Hulu’s Woke and ABC’s Home Economics. We don’t know who she’s playing, but Deadline’s sources say she’ll have a “recurring role.” Seeing as how the show is about witches… maybe she’ll be a witch? Or a heroic witch hunter? Or some deep-cut comics character who will show up later in a movie? Or someone who you think is just a scene-stealing side character, but then she becomes the big bad and sings a song about it?

Whoever she is, she’ll be joining Emma Caulfield Ford (who recently announced she has MS and will be reprising her role as Sara/“Dottie” from WandaVision) and Aubrey Plaza (who will reportedly be a villain in the series, but it seems enormously unlikely, for a few reasons, that she’ll be reprising her role from FX’s Legion). Joe Locke from Heartstopper will also be there, with rumors suggesting he’ll be an older version of one of Wanda’s made-up kids from WandaVision, though that also feels like a bit of a stretch, since this is explicitly Agatha Harkness’ show and that doesn’t necessarily mean it will just be WandaVision 2 or whatever.