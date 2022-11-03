Halloween isn’t over just yet . Aubrey Plaza has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven Of Chaos, the WandaVision spinoff centered on the powerful witch played by Kathryn Hahn, per Variety.



While pretty much anyone who knows anything about Plaza would love to see her play a witch, further details are being kept under wraps. The Parks & Recreation actor has previously appeared in the wider Marvel world and was part of the cast of Legion, FX’s X-Men series that was made before Disney acquired Fox and the right to use mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are set to reprise their roles as Wolverine and Deadpool and Patrick Stewart’s Professor X appeared in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, it is unclear where other previously-established characters might stand in the primary timeline.

Agatha Harkness was introduced in WandaVision as a nosy neighbor in Wanda Maximoff’s sitcom world before being revealed as a centuries-old witch who could absorb others’ magic. While she was established as an antagonist, the character is not necessarily a villain in the comics and has been an ally to heroes like the Fantastic Four.

Though little is known about Agatha: Coven Of Chaos so far, Emma Caulfield shared that she would also be reprising her role from WandaVision last month. Variety also recently reported that Heartstopper’s Joe Locke had signed on to the series, and fans have been speculating that he plays an aged-up version of Wanda’s son Billy, another elite magic user.

Plaza has been on a hot streak this year. Along with appearing in the films Emily The Criminal and Spin Me Round, she voiced the mother of the antichrist in FXX’s animated series Little Demon. She can currently be seen as part of the new ensemble of The White Lotus.