A School Of Rock reunion is imminent, says Jack Black

It’s been nearly 20 years since Jack Black had a group of prep school kids pledge allegiance to the rules of rock ‘n roll in 2003's School Of Rock, gifting us with one of his most beloved performances as faux substitute Dewey Finn. While the band may have aged out of their blazers and School of Rock band name, that doesn’t mean they can’t still live hardcore, as Black has teased an upcoming reunion of the film’s cast for its 20th anniversary, per Entertainment Tonight.



“All those kids—dig this—they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they’re all, like, 30,” said Black about his School Of Rock cast mates. “We’re gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam. I’m looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from School Of Rock.”

This isn’t the first time the cast has gathered back together to rock out. Back in 2013, Black and his fellow Horace Green Prep School kids jammed out together in Austin, Texas for School Of Rock’s 10th anniversary, playing a cover of their very own Battle of The Bands tune, “Rock Got No Reason.”

Sadly, this 20th-anniversary reunion will be missing a key person from the band, as Kevin Clark–who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones–died in 2021 after being hit by a car while riding his bike in Chicago.

The timely reunion of the cast has sparked other news as well, including talks of a sequel being in the works. While there’s nothing set in stone currently, Black said during a SiriusXM interview last December that a sequel was being considered for both School Of Rock and his other rock-centric film, Tenacious D In The Pick Of Destiny.

“Yup. Both of them,” said The Super Mario Bros. Movie star. “Breaking news. We’re thinking about doing both of those.”