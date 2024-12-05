Bill Lawrence is getting back into Scrubs A new iteration of the 2001 sitcom is officially in the works at ABC.

Legendary sitcom creator Bill Lawrence is going back to Sacred Heart Hospital. These days, Lawrence is keeping busy with Apple TV+ series like Shrinking and Bad Monkey, but—as he told The A.V. Club in a recent interview—he likes to revisit the network TV days “every once in a while” because he misses “having that comfort food.” Now, he—and the rest of us—are gonna get a big, hearty helping.

Per Variety, Lawrence is officially in the early stages of development on a(nother) Scrubs reboot for ABC. While the 2001 sitcom originally aired on NBC, it was previously picked up for a final two seasons on ABC in 2009. It’s unclear if this new series will pick up where the old one left off or follow a completely new set of doctors, but Variety reports that Lawrence will not serve as showrunner if it goes to series. (Which it likely will—TV loves a reboot right now.) No further cast or crew have been announced as of this writing. The original series starred Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Neil Flynn, Judy Reyes, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley, and eventually Dave Franco as a group of doctors, nurses, interns, and a janitor (Flynn) who worked at the hospital.

In his conversation with The A.V. Club, Lawrence reflected on the differences between crafting stories for network TV and streaming. “The old sitcoms I used to do were supposed to go on in perpetuity in a way. The characters had little life moments, and I’d still try to tug at heartstrings, but I wasn’t telling a beginning, middle, and end story,” he said. We’ll see how much his style has evolved when he returns to his old network haunts whenever this goes to air.