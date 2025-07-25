AMC to kill off The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon after 4th season

The Walking Dead franchise has been reanimated half a dozen times at this point, but another spin-off is finally getting the chance to rest in peace. In a panel at San Diego Comic-Con today, AMC Networks officially announced that it would be putting a bullet in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon‘s brain after a fourth and final season. The eight-episode finale will begin production this month in Spain.

As always, the new season will star Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride as Daryl and Carol, respectively. The actors have been playing these characters for almost two decades at this point, but somehow, they both promise there’s more story to tell. “Daryl Dixon has been an incredible journey. I thank each and every fan who has joined us on this ride. It’s been a privilege to build this story for these characters, and we have so much gratitude for how it’s been embraced,” Reedus shared in a statement. “This finale isn’t just an ending; it’s a celebration of what we’ve all shared together. Keep carrying that love forward – Daryl’s journey is far from over.” Added McBride: “It has been the thrill of a lifetime to shoot this part of Daryl and Carol’s adventure together in Europe and I keep coming back for more of these two characters. There is still so much story left to tell and so much for the fans to look forward to.”

Some of that story will occur in Daryl Dixon season three, which is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ September 7. “Season three of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love,” a synopsis of the upcoming installment reads. “As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.”

You can follow along on Daryl and Carol’s journey—which includes meeting “the last Englishman in England,” firebombing some Walkers, and endeavoring to kill the King of Spain—in a new trailer below: