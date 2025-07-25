Death comes for Jamie Fraser in Outlander's final season trailer Plus, meet the two couples—Claire and Jamie's respective parents—who take center stage in Blood Of My Blood.

It’s the end of an era for Starz as Outlander concludes next year with its eighth season in early 2026. But while one popular show is bidding us adieu, its prequel is staking a claim as the cable network’s next big historical romance saga. Blood Of My Blood, which premieres next month, follows two different, intersecting love stories. As San Diego Comic-Con gets underway, the cast and producers of both dramas offer a first look at Outlander‘s last hurrah and what to expect from its spin-off.

Of course, everything about this franchise hinges on an undying love for time travel shenanigans, as well-established in Diana Gabaldon’s novels. First, it was Claire Beauchamp (Caitriona Balfe) who went back in time to 1743 Scotland and ended up meeting and marrying the true love of her life, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). Eventually, their daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and son-in-law Roger (Richard Rankin)—along with their own kids—were able to use the ancient stones in Craigh na Dun to hop across time. You can see all of this in the trailer released today for Outlander‘s final season, which spends a couple minutes revisiting the protagonists’ complicated journeys.

A glimpse of the new episodes towards the end of the footage reveal that Jamie is reading a book written by Claire’s former husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies), which claims he is going to die in an upcoming battle. In season eight, the Frasers will undoubtedly do everything in their power to stop this from happening. In the season seven finale, Claire also discovered that a child she gave birth to back in season two might have survived (and wasn’t stillborn, as she believed), which increases the stakes for the family as they resettle into their North Carolina home.