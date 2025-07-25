Death comes for Jamie Fraser in Outlander's final season trailer

Plus, meet the two couples—Claire and Jamie's respective parents—who take center stage in Blood Of My Blood.

By Saloni Gajjar  |  July 25, 2025 | 2:00pm
Outlander (Photo: Starz)
It’s the end of an era for Starz as Outlander concludes next year with its eighth season in early 2026. But while one popular show is bidding us adieu, its prequel is staking a claim as the cable network’s next big historical romance saga. Blood Of My Blood, which premieres next month, follows two different, intersecting love stories. As San Diego Comic-Con gets underway, the cast and producers of both dramas offer a first look at Outlander‘s last hurrah and what to expect from its spin-off.

Of course, everything about this franchise hinges on an undying love for time travel shenanigans, as well-established in Diana Gabaldon’s novels. First, it was Claire Beauchamp (Caitriona Balfe) who went back in time to 1743 Scotland and ended up meeting and marrying the true love of her life, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). Eventually, their daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and son-in-law Roger (Richard Rankin)—along with their own kids—were able to use the ancient stones in Craigh na Dun to hop across time. You can see all of this in the trailer released today for Outlander‘s final season, which spends a couple minutes revisiting the protagonists’ complicated journeys.

A glimpse of the new episodes towards the end of the footage reveal that Jamie is reading a book written by Claire’s former husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies), which claims he is going to die in an upcoming battle. In season eight, the Frasers will undoubtedly do everything in their power to stop this from happening. In the season seven finale, Claire also discovered that a child she gave birth to back in season two might have survived (and wasn’t stillborn, as she believed), which increases the stakes for the family as they resettle into their North Carolina home.

Meanwhile, the previously released Outlander: Blood Of My Blood trailer already revealed its big twist: Claire’s parents also journeyed back to the past. (Talk about a family problem.) After getting married during World War I in England and the birth of their daughter Claire, Julia (Hermione Corfield) and Henry (Jeremy Irvine) go on a holiday to Scotland and accidentally find themselves in 1714. There, they’re separated and try to find each other, interacting with Ellen Mackenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) along the way. Ellen and Brian, who belong to warring clans, fall in love and will eventually go on to have a child: Jamie Fraser.

In tandem with the show’s SDCC panel, Starz released clips to introduce us to the two couples. Our big takeaway? Give the casting department a raise for bringing Corfield in as Claire’s mom; she looks exactly like how Balfe did during Outlander’s debut.

Outlander: Blood Of My Blood will premiere with two episodes on August 8. It has already been renewed for season two.

 
