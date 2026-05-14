Sebastian Stan to live long enough to become the villain as Harvey Dent in The Batman Part II
The Thunderbolts star isn't the only MCU member coming to DC. Director Matt Reeves also announced Scarlett Johansson and Brian Tyree Henry for the cast.Photo by: Francois G. Durand/Getty Images
Announcing his cast on X, the Everything App, The Batman director Matt Reeves welcomed some new faces to Gotham City for The Batman Part II through a series of GIFs. The news arrived a week after the film reportedly began shooting and heralded a few MCU members to the DC fold. Most interestingly, Marvel star Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes, a.k.a. The Winter Soldier in the MCU, joins the cast as Harvey Dent. Unless Stan gets the Billy Dee Williams treatment, a very precise splash of acid should transform him into the seminal, coin-flipping villain Two-Face.
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