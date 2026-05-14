Sebastian Stan to live long enough to become the villain as Harvey Dent in The Batman Part II

Announcing his cast on X, the Everything App, The Batman director Matt Reeves welcomed some new faces to Gotham City for The Batman Part II through a series of GIFs. The news arrived a week after the film reportedly began shooting and heralded a few MCU members to the DC fold. Most interestingly, Marvel star Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes, a.k.a. The Winter Soldier in the MCU, joins the cast as Harvey Dent. Unless Stan gets the Billy Dee Williams treatment, a very precise splash of acid should transform him into the seminal, coin-flipping villain Two-Face.

Stan won’t be the only Marvel expat joining the cast. The Wrap reports that Scarlett Johansson is playing Dent’s wife, Gilda, which could signal another movie inspired by Tim Sale and Jeph Loeb’s Batman: The Long Halloween, as that’s Gilda’s most prominent appearance. Reeves also announced one more MCU member via GIF: Eternals‘ Phastos, Brian Tyree Henry. As for non-Marvel actors, Reeves posted GIFs of German actor Sebastian Koch, from Bridge Of Spies and The Lives Of Others, and the great Charles Dance, who is, according to EW, rumored to play Dent’s Dad, or Daddy Dent, as we’ll be referring to him this one time.

All three hours of The Batman opened in theaters in 2022, but the path towards a sequel was nearly as long as that first film, with an entirely new DC Universe sprouting up in the interim. Reeves’ Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, which is supposedly independent from the Bruce Wayne of the mainline DC Universe that launched with James Gunn’s Superman last summer. For his part in the confusion, Gunn has also teased a different Batman movie, The Brave And The Bold, independently from Reeves’ series—and who knows what becomes of all this if and when Paramount acquires DC parent company Warner Bros. Following this summer’s Supergirl, the next movie in Gunn’s DCU is the body-horror movie Clayface, based on the Batman villain.

The Batman Part II is expected in theaters on October 1, 2027.