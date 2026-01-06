Sebastian Stan may have some business in Matt Reeves' Gotham

Lest you think that Matt Reeve’s The Batman Part II is actually getting kind of close, it’s apparently still in the casting process. Deadline reports today that Sebastian Stan is in talks to join the sequel to the 2022 film in an unknown role. He’d be at least the fourth actor to make the jump from the MCU to DC in this film, joining Barry Keoghan, Jeffrey Wright and Scarlett Johansson, who was reportedly close to joining the project as of about a month ago.

Despite what looks to be more than a five-year gap between movies—an eternity compared to the rate with which Marvel has been pumping stuff out over most of the past 15 years—this does jive with what we know of the schedule for The Batman Part II. Reeves said last June that he had finished the script, while in August it was reported that it was scheduled to begin shooting in spring 2026, so there’s still plenty of time to poach, say, Florence Pugh to work for or against Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight. It’s not like nothing has happened with Reeves’ version of DC IP (which is distinct from the James Gunn-helmed DCU) since The Batman premiered in March 2022, either; we’ve had a full season of The Penguin since. Colin Ferrell is confirmed to return for Part II, as are fellow cast members Wright, Keoghan, and Andy Serkis.