While streaming services continue to remove titles from their libraries and generally devalue legacy content (read: any movie released before 2000), physical media increasingly becomes a reliable source for people to watch what they want, when they want. Appropriately, and as collectors ourselves, The A.V. Club is launching a regular column profiling home video releases—from the biggest blockbusters to must-see obscurities—as companies from Warner and Sony Pictures to Vinegar Syndrome and Criterion Collection keep cinephiles’ shelves full of DVD, Blu-ray, and UHD discs.

What’s spinning in September, you ask? There are lots of treats on the horizon for disc collectors, including the 4K debuts of Poltergeist and John Carpenter’s The Fog. Among other highlights for the month are the HD (and 4K) debut of the 1985 Val Kilmer comedy Real Genius, The Munsters, Elvis, a Director’s Edition of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Sound Of Metal, Minions: The Rise Of Gru, and more.

