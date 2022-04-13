Seth MacFarlane is a controversial figure. For every Family Guy fan, there’s a detractor. Such is the nature of comedy. But there’s one thing that fans and skeptics can agree on: MacFarlane’s stuffed animal creation, Ted, isn’t your grand daddy’s teddy bear. Uh, yeah, this bear fucks.



And when this bear isn’t ripping bongs, staging a lavish Busby Berkeley musical numbers, or helping his buddy John (Mark Wah lberg) get laid, he’s making millions of dollars. Combined, the two Teds made more than $750 million worldwide. However, while Ted became a surrogate for an audience looking to kick back, crack open a Sam Adams, and watch the Red Sox, the 2015 sequel made only half as much as its predecessor three years earlier. It was time for Universal to put Ted back in the toy box as MacFarlane went on to make The Orville, several more seasons of Family Guy, and three big band records. But you can only keep that bear in hibernation for so long.

The world is overcoming our collective Ted-related hangover, so Peacock is bringing back everyone’s favorite C Bear And Jamal knockoff, and MacFarlane’s going to help. NBC/Universal announced today that MacFarlane would reprise the role of Ted for a TV series based on the films. Since MacFarlane lives longer days than the rest of us, he’ll also direct, write, and co-showrun the series. Joining MacFarlane are Giorgia Whigham (13 Reasons Why), Max Burkholder (Parenthood) and Scott Grimes (Oppenheimer, The Orville)



But what of Mark Wah lberg? Will the star of the saintly feel-good movie about a boxer who becomes a priest return for another hit? In short, no. At least not now. Perhaps, he’s having too much fun starring in movies with raving anti-Jew Oscar-winner Mel Gibson to spend any time drinking beers with his old bear. But worry not about the Ted timeline because this Ted will be a prequel. Here’s the synopsis:

It’s 1993 and Ted the bear’s moment of fame has passed, leaving him living with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett, who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin. Ted may not be the best influence on John, but when it comes right down to it, Ted’s willing to go out on a limb to help his friend and his family.

Finally, a chance to see John and Ted pick up their first dime bag in Dorchester together. There’s still no word on when the show will be released, but we all know what to say if the show stinks: “You think that’s bad, remember when they made a TV show out of Ted.”

