Move over, Joe Rogan. There’s a similarly-named celebrity entering the podcast realm. Vulture announced that Seth Rogen is getting his own podcast, Storytime With Seth Rogen, where he’s going to ask both celebrities and normies about their “one big crazy story.”



As Rogen explains in a Q&A with the site, he’ll “ask them if they have any incredible stories they think are entertaining or formative, or just something they’ve wanted to tell for a long time.” He adds, “My pitch is that I will take that story and turn it into a sort of audio documentary. I make it very clear they’re not all funny, and if it’s not a funny story, then I won’t go out of my way to try to add humor to it, you know?”

He teases an episode with Quinta Brunson, who tells Rogen that “at one point, after getting out of a bad relationship, she was going to give up comedy and dedicate herself to being a Jehovah’s Witness. Then one day, on a date with this guy where they’re going to see Inglourious Basterds, she meets Paul Rudd in the theater, whom she’s a huge fan of. He was very nice to her, and she told him about her dream of pursuing comedy; he told her if she was serious about it, she might as well do it.”

The premise of the show does sounds simila r to fellow comedy guy Chris Gethard’s podcast Beautiful/Anonymous, which features people telling him a story of their choosing, ranging from a person who survived a mass shooting, to a guy who talked about having a successful career working in animation. (As the title suggests, Gethard has no idea who he’s talking to.) But hey, we could always use more feel-good podcasts that uplift instead of push misinformation, so bring on the stories, Rogen! Storytime arrives via Stitcher on October 6.