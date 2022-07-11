Despite his joyfully-crooned decree back in 2017, t here is something holding Shawn Mendes back these days . In a lengthy post shared to Instagram on Friday, the singer announced he’s postponing his Wonder tour for three weeks while he tends to his mental health. Mendes said the decision “breaks [his] heart.”

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and Ive hit a breaking point,” Mendes explains in the post. “After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys.”

Mendes has been on tour supporting his fourth studio album Wonder since late June, when he kicked off a planned world tour in Portland, Oregon. Mendes elected to indefinitely postpone all tour dates up to a planned July 29 show in Uncasville, CT. A July 31 date in Toronto, ON appears to remain unaffected, and Mendes has not cancelled or postponed any further fall dates.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Mendes has been candid about the overwhelming drain tour life has on him. In April, Mendes opened up on Twitter about being “overwhelmed and overstimulated,” telling followers he would rather be honest with them about his mindset than put on a smiling face.

“Sometimes I really don’t care what people think and I feel free. Most of the time its a struggle tho— that’s the truth. The truth is even with so much success I still find it’s hard to feel like I’m not failing. Hyper focused on what I don’t have, forgetting to see all that I do,” he wrote. “The truth is ALSO that I’m ok. I’m just tryna tell and be the truth.”