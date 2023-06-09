WHAT THE HELL ARE WE DYING FOR ?

After a buzzing, echoing intro settles into a delicate baseline, Mendes gets directly to setting the scene. “Smoke in the air/ the city’s burning down/ I want to speak/ but I don’t make a sound,” he croons on “What The Hell Are We Dying For?” “Locked in my mind, you’re all I think about./ I want to save us, but I don’t know how.” If the currency of the whole thing feels like it was written yesterday: it’s because it was.

“Started writing this song yesterday morning with my friends in upstate Newyork & finished it only a few hours ago..” Mendes tweeted early Friday morning. “Felt so important to me to share with you guys in real time.”

The song itself—a classic piece of Mendes fare, EDM pop-lite emphasizing his vibrato and destined to soundtrack a dramatic scene on an easy breezy teen TV romance—is less interesting than the timing around it. It’s a ‘what came first, the chicken or the egg’ scenario: was Mendes already in his bag about romance, and the smoke settled in as a perfect metaphor/release time peg? Or did the apocalyptic bite in the air strike Mendes as the right time to run with some virality and make a song on his comfort fare: pining?

Mendes has certainly positioned “What The Hell Are We Dying For?” as primarily being primarily for good. After premiering the single on social media, Mendes tweeted a link urging followers and fans to donate to the Canadian Red Cross (although his message didn’t mention any donations he himself has made). One way or another, Mendes’ use of the word “important” in his initial tweet is doing a lot of heavy lifting: sometimes, the timing on a single is just too right (and a pop star too media trained), to purely credit a whim.