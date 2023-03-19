Yes, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods has indeed opened lower then the first movie and lower than analysts predicted it would, debuting at just over $30 million and continuing a trend of disappointment for DC superhero movies. But, it still opened in the top spot at the domestic box office, and that’s worth being proud of! Huzzah!

Second place went to Scream VI, which opened pretty strong but fell more than 60 percent in its second week. It made $17 million here and has a total of $76 million. Creed III dropped to the third spot, making $15 million with $127 million total in its third week. These are all down quite a bit from previous weeks, but they’re all still a ways higher than fourth place’s 65—which made $5.8 million this week and has $22 million after two weeks. Finishing the top 5 is Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which made $4 million this week and has $205 million after five.

The rest of the lineup is mostly things that have been hanging around for a few weeks now: Cocaine Bear, Jesus Revolution, Champions, Avatar: The Way Of Water, and Puss In Boots: The Last Wish. Oscar darling Everything Everywhere All At Once also bounced up by over 200 percent from where it was last week, which is mostly because it got a big wide rollout this weekend after taking home all of the awards last weekend (this also puts it at 52 weeks since it debuted, which is a whole year!).

The full top 10 list is below, courtesy of Box Office Mojo.