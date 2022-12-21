The Godfather

The Godfather (5/9) Movie CLIP - Michael Loses Apollonia (1972) HD

Find it on: Peacock



This one is a no-brainer. While season two of The White Lotus is still fresh in your mind it might be a good time to go back and watch The Godfather, not that there’s ever a bad time to do that. You could revisit the scene in The Godfather that inspired the scene in The White Lotus where the characters visit the place where The Godfather was filmed. That’s the most direct connection between the two, but it’s not the only one. You may start to notice other references and Easter eggs too, like the dress Tanya wears in the finale. It’s the same dress Michael’s Sicilian wife Apollonia wore in the film, and considering what happens to her, that should have been a big clue as to Tanya’s eventual fate at the end of the episode. [Cindy White]

