Good news, soccer fans (and/or fans of high school soccer teams who crash land in the mountains, descend into madness and death, and then spend the rest of their lives covering up or recovering from the aftermath of the ordeal): Yellowjackets is coming back!

Specifically, the Showtime series has finally announced when its second season will arrive, first on streaming, and then on the network proper, releasing a teaser video today that reveals that the show returns on March 24, 2023 . (And then airs on Showtime itself on March 26.) The teaser video also has some blood and creepy music and weird rituals, in case you had forgotten what Yellowjackets was about.

Yellowjackets Returns March 24 | Season 2 | SHOWTIME

Of course, when we talk about “what Yellowjackets is about,” we’d be remiss if we didn’t include “some really quite excellent casting,” which hasn’t gotten any less true in the year since its first season debuted. New castings for the second season—many of them adult versions of characters from the show’s “teens” timeline—have been generally top-notch, including the additions of Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell as survivor versions of Van and Lottie, respectively, plus the addition of Elijah Wood as a character in the “adult” timeline who we’re sure will be very normal and mentally adjusted. They join a cast that includes Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress, all playing grown-up versions of the Yellowjackets team.

Yellowjackets, created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, was a critical and ratings hit when it debuted last November, drawing audiences in to its tale of survival (and not-so-much survival, depending on the character) in increasingly extreme circumstances. Ratings are always a little tricky to discuss with a show that’s running simultaneously on a network and on streaming, but the series reportedly maintained strong showings throughout its 10-episode first season.

