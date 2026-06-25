Donkey gets an origin story and a release date

The upcoming Shrek spin-off, Donkey, starring Eddie Murphy gallops into theaters in 2028. 

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  June 25, 2026 | 6:10pm
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Donkey gets an origin story and a release date

There’s a Shrek wave approaching, and humanity is simply not prepared. The big, green ogre makes his big-screen return in Shrek 5, which is scheduled for next June. However, it’s the tendrils of a slowly forming Shrekiverse that’s worth keeping an eye on. Playing Supergirl to Shrek‘s Superman is Donkey, a whole movie about Shrek’s beloved talking ass, voiced by Eddie Murphy, which now has two directors, a producer, and a release date. Per Deadline, the movie hits theaters on June 30, 2028, one year to the day after the release of Shrek 5. Donkey is produced by The Bad Guys‘ Rebecca Huntley, directed by The Lego Batman Movie‘s Charlie Bean, and co-directed by Puss In Boots: The Last Wish storyboard artist Matt Flynn. 

According to Deadline, Donkey will be an origin story, which will undoubtedly open the door for Baby Donkey, as our unending parade of baby versions of popular franchise characters continues unabated. Last summer, Murphy described the film as Donkey’s “own little story with his dragon wife and his kids that are half-dragon and half-donkeys.” We imagine that means the movie will see Donkey’s kids asking how he came to be known as “Donkey” and why he likes waffles so much.

 
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