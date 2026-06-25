Donkey gets an origin story and a release date The upcoming Shrek spin-off, Donkey, starring Eddie Murphy gallops into theaters in 2028.

There’s a Shrek wave approaching, and humanity is simply not prepared. The big, green ogre makes his big-screen return in Shrek 5, which is scheduled for next June. However, it’s the tendrils of a slowly forming Shrekiverse that’s worth keeping an eye on. Playing Supergirl to Shrek‘s Superman is Donkey, a whole movie about Shrek’s beloved talking ass, voiced by Eddie Murphy, which now has two directors, a producer, and a release date. Per Deadline, the movie hits theaters on June 30, 2028, one year to the day after the release of Shrek 5. Donkey is produced by The Bad Guys‘ Rebecca Huntley, directed by The Lego Batman Movie‘s Charlie Bean, and co-directed by Puss In Boots: The Last Wish storyboard artist Matt Flynn.