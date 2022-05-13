Since he spouted t he excellence of movies that run under an hour and thirty minutes on SNL, we’ve been waiting for Simon Rex to star in his own short-ass movie. Red Rocket clocks in at two hours and eight minutes —but we held out hope for a film that would hit that short, s weet, and snappy criteria. Maybe the time is n igh, as Deadline reports Rex has joined the comedy film Providence, along with Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America), and Jim Gaffigan.



Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother, Where Art Thou), José María Yazpik (Polvo), Nina Arianda (Midnight In Paris), and Joey Lauren Adams (Chasing Amy) have also signed on for the film. Previously announced cast members, Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Super Pumped), Lily James (Pam & Tommy), and Himesh Patel (Station Eleven) will lead the film in unknown roles.

Per a synopsis from Deadline, Providence follows the classic murder-mystery trope of an idealistic town that isn’t as nice as it seems. The film centers around “the eclectic residents of a small, picturesque island who must navigate a sensational murder and the discovery of a million dollars as a series of increasingly bad decisions upends the once-peaceful community.”

Not one to shy away from using a mysterious bag of money as plot device, Potsy Ponciroli will be directing the film with Michael Vukadinovich writing the script.

Executive producers for Providence will be Vukadinovich, Tyler Zacharia, Sam Slater, Phil Keefe, Kevin Brennan, and Dane Eckerle. CJ Barbato will join as co-producer.

Although there’s no news on Rex, Aduba, and Gaffigan’s roles in the film, we’re going to bet that we’ll see them as wacky townspeople. Maybe they’ll even get in on solving the murder-mystery, or... maybe even they’re even the murderers themselves. We’ll have to see!