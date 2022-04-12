David Lynch is supposedly not taking a secret Laura Dern movie to Cannes (uh-huh, sure, we believe that), but a different famous filmmaker and their famous acting buddy are teaming up at least: Variety says that Joseph Gordon-Levitt has joined Natasha Lyonne in Rian Johnson’s Peacock mystery series Poker Face. Gordon-Levitt has previously appeared in all of Johnson’s movies, counting little cameos in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out that you’d probably never catch without knowing where they happen, so it makes sense for him to show up here as well.

Advertisement

Poker Face, which already has a 10-episode order on Peacock, will be some kind of procedural mystery series with Lyonne’s character solving a different murder each episode. Variety doesn’t know who Joseph Gordon-Levitt will be playing or how many episodes he’ll show up in, but we can all rest easy knowing he’ll be there somewhere. Maybe he’ll voice an alien or be a voice on the radio like in Last Jedi and Knives Out? (We forget which was which.) Maybe he’ll be a cop? Or he’ll be the murder victim in every episode? That’d be a nice gig for an actor.

Gordon-Levitt, who stars on Showtime’s Super Pumped as former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, was also the star of 3rd Rock From The Sun a few decades ago. He’s like TV royalty! Rian Johnson’s TV work, meanwhile, is limited to an episode of the excellent series Terriers and three of the best episodes of Breaking Bad, so he ain’t too bad at making television himself. His next movie will be Knives Out 2 on Netflix this year, followed by Knives Out 3 on Netflix at some point after that. Then he’s definitely going to make more Star Wars movies, a thing we’re choosing to believe even though it’s profoundly unlikely.