Searchlight Pictures has found its close-knit trio for Tina Mabry’s adaptation of The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat with Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis, and Sanaa Lathan cast in the lead roles, reports Deadline. The exact roles each actor will play in the film hasn’t been revealed as of yet.

Based off Edward Kelsey Moore’s 2013 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, Deadline added a synopsis for the adaption: “The film follows three best friends dubbed ‘The Supremes,’ who have weathered life’s storms together for two generations through marriage and children, happiness and the blues, find their paths at a crossroads that test their lifelong bond.”

In the book, the characters of Clarice, Odette, and Barbara Jean meet up at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat diner every Sunday to exchange small-town gossip and discuss their ongoing lives. Flashing between their high school years and when they’re older, the women’s friendship helps to uplift them as they each face hardships throughout their lives.

Tina Mabry (Pose) will be directing the film, with Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball) writing the adaption’s script. Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen will be producing under Temple Hill Entertainment, along with DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas for Searchlight Pictures.

Recently, Aduba lent her voice to Pixar’s movie-within-a-movie Lightyear and has a slew of projects coming up, like a Clybourne Park adaptation and the small-town murder mystery comedy Providence. Ellis is coming off an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Venus and Serena Williams’ mother in King Richard, and can next be seen in Blitz Bazawule’s musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

If you’ re a Succession-head, you’ll have recently seen Lathan as big-time attorney Lisa Arthur on the HBO series’ third season. Next up for the Love & Basketball actor is a sequel series to The Best Man films called The Best Man: Final Chapters, which will re-unite the beloved friend group for one last hurrah. Until the eventual next hurrah, of course.