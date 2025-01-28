Sink your teeth into Sinners' bloody, exhilarating new trailer The Ryan Coogler-directed picture isn't just a vampire movie. It's "very genre fluid," he said.

Anyone who pays attention to the trades has known for over a year that Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler were plotting some sort of mysterious vampire movie, but my god does it still hit when the fangs actually come out. Sinners dropped a full-length trailer today, which means, at long last, we have our first look at those prophesied bloodsuckers. Yeah… these guys are evil evil.

Even though some fans managed to find compassion (or at least some latent attraction) for Nosferatu‘s titular vamp, that won’t be the case here. These vampires double as white supremacists, causing panic, chaos, and an explosion of violence as they crash a rollicking party filled mostly with Black guests in the Jim Crow Era South.

One of those vampires is played by Hailee Steinfeld, who seduces one of two twin brothers played by Michael B. Jordan. He’s a goner by the end of the clip (or at least seems to be), but luckily for everyone else at that party, the other Jordan is hell-bent on revenge. Still, even without him and his gun, the party-goers may have been just fine on their own. “The film is very genre fluid,” Coogler told The Hollywood Reporter. “It switches in and out of a lot of different genres. Yes vampires are an element, but it’s not the only supernatural element in the movie. The film is about more than just that.” Music, for example, holds mystical qualities, as does the bond between the twins. (Coogler actually hired friends of his as “twin consultants” to advise on this aspect of the film.)

“I’m blessed to have found this medium that I can work out deep philosophical and existential questions that I may be struggling with while contributing to an art form that means so much to my family,” Coogler continued. “Each film brings me closer to understanding myself and the world around me.”

Sinners premieres in theaters April 18.