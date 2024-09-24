There's some weird (but exhilarating) shit going on in Ryan Coogler's Sinners trailer Our first look at Michael B. Jordan as (potentially vampiric?) twins is finally here

At long last, the first trailer for Ryan Coogler’s mysterious Michael B. Jordan-led thriller, which Warner Bros. finally announced was called Sinners yesterday, has arrived. While the trailer is almost as evasive as the rest of the film’s marketing, it’s also just as need-it-now intriguing.

Here, we get our first (and second) glimpses of Jordan, as he plays twins living in the Jim Crow-era South. “I’ve been all over this world. I’ve seen men die in ways, I ain’t even know was possible,” Smoke, one of the twins, says in a voiceover as the trailer speeds through images of people dancing, praying, running, and showing off faces covered in deep scratches. “Of all the things that I’ve seen, I ain’t ever seen no demons, no ghosts, no magic—’til now.”

The film’s logline isn’t giving anything away either. “Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back,” it reads. We don’t actually see the face of this evil (although one can make an informed hypothesis), but we do see a man trying desperately to get into a local bar/safe house as a group of mysterious figures slowly approaches. “Let me in, man!” he screams. “There’s some weird shit going on out here.”

The film has long been rumored to be a vampire flick with Jordan’s twins as the blood-suckers in question, but we don’t know anything for sure. What this writer can promise is that the trailer is exactly as tight, tense, and exciting as one would expect from Coogler’s first film in three years, especially considering the fact that Sinners is his first non-IP venture in far longer.

Jordan and Coogler have a long history together. The actor has appeared in all five of Coogler’s feature films, including Fruitvale Station, Creed, and both Black Panther movies. Sinners also stars Delroy Lindo, Jack O’Connell, Hailee Steinfeld, Omar Benson Miller, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, and Lola Kirke. It’s currently slated for a March 7, 2025 release.