

It looks like a Snoop Dogg and BTS collaboration previously only rumored to be in the works has now been confirmed by the hip-hop mogul himself. During the American Song Contest red carpet on Monday, legendary rapper (and ASC host) Snoop Dogg revealed that a collaboration between himself and global sensation BTS is officially happening.

Snoop tells The A.V. Club, “The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.”

Back in January, Snoop Dogg revealed on the Mogul Talk podcast that he had received a request from global sensation K-pop artists BTS to do a collaboration together. He told the hosts, “I got a group named BTS that’s waiting on me to do a song with them right now. And I’m trying to figure out if I got time to do that shit.”



Snoop wasn’t aware of how big the South Korean group was, and he had to ask his nephew for more information on them. “[He] showed me five motherfuckers who look like the Asian New Edition,” says Snoop. “I said okay.”

Snoop is no stranger to the world of K-pop. He previously worked with girl groups Girls Generation and 2NE1, and he was featured on Psy’s 2014 song “Hangover.” “I’ve been experiencing the K-pop experience for a long time, connected to the music world [and] scene,” Snoop tells The A.V. Club. “I got a record with a group called 2NE1 back in the day. Come on now, it’s what I do.”

As for BTS, they’ve been fans of the American rapper for many years and even referenced Snoop’s 1993 album Doggystyle in their song “Hip Hop Phile’’ from their 2014 album Dark & Wild. Back in 2015, BTS member RM even worked with Snoop’s frequent collaborator and fellow rap artist Warren G on a single called “P.D.D.”

Suga revealed in an interview with BBC Radio 1 last year that they’ll have more hip hop tracks in future albums, and that fans shouldn’t have to wait too long. The Grammy-nominated group is set to release a new album this year, according to BTS’ label BigHit Music. The last full-length album BE was released back in November 2020, so fans have been patiently waiting for any album news.



Hopefully, with BTS set to return to the U.S. next month for The Grammys and four sold-out concerts in Las Vegas, more will be revealed. The A.V. Club reached out to HYBE (the company that owns BigHit Music) for comment; we’ll update this article upon their response.