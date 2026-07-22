Drafthouse-owner Sony attempts peace with cinephiles by reopening the Cinerama Dome

The last few years have done a number on the Alamo Drafthouse’s reputation as a cinephile’s haven. After filing for bankruptcy and closing several locations in 2021, the theater chain opened several new ones later that year. Three years later, Sony Pictures acquired the Drafthouse—and thus ended the long-standing Paramount Decree—and brought a wave of changes, including a widely reviled update to the theater’s phone policy. Many believed the adoption of a phone-based ordering system, which even Hollywood nice guy Elijah Wood hates, was a way of cutting staff that had spent the last few years unionizing, being laid off, and destroying their backs with all that crouching. Several unfair labor practices later, followed by months of bad PR over the mobile ordering system, Alamo Drafthouse is attempting to win back the film fans it spent the last few months betraying. In its defense, it found a good bargaining chip: the long-shuttered Hollywood movie theaters the ArcLight and Cinerama Dome.

Earlier today, per Deadline, Sony announced that it will reopen the L.A. Historical Cultural Monument, the Cinerama Dome, and refashion the adjacent multiplex, the ArcLight, as an Alamo Drafthouse. A popular topic of discussion among podcasting Angelenos, the closing of both theaters took a huge bite out of L.A.’s theater options, with the ArcLight being one of the premier multiplexes in town and the Cinerama being one of the city’s most unique and beautiful ones, which is why studios fought tooth-and-nail to get their movies there. (We suppose with Sony owning it, they’ll get first dibs). Both theaters have been closed since the start of COVID, but Sony hopes to have them both up and running by 2028.

However, while phone ordering might be in the former ArcLight’s future, it’s not, apparently, coming to the Cinerama Dome. The iconic theater seen in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood will not be a dine-in, with the only allowed snacks being the traditional movie theater concessions served in the lobby.

“Hot damn! We’re bringing the Dome back, baby,” said Tom Rothman, the ever-excited Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s movie division. “We believe in moviegoing down to our soul, and no venue on Earth stands more for that than the one-of-a-kind Dome. I am deeply proud that Sony is investing in Hollywood, literally. The Dome has hosted generations of unforgettable movie moments. Our goal is to preserve its legendary history while ensuring it remains vibrant now and far into the future.”