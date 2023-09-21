Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas to have her children returned to England

Earlier this month, when Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announced their divorce after four years of marriage, stories began to pop up in the gossip trades that part of the reason for their split was that Turner “likes to party” while the saintly Joe Jonas “likes to stay at home” and take care of their two children—even while he’s on tour. TMZ also claimed that Jonas saw Turner saying or doing something on their Ring cam that “made him realize the marriage was over,” suggesting that all of this was her fault and that she did something bad. Unfortunately for Jonas, it came across as an obvious, cynical, and cruel attempt to control the narrative and made him look like more of a bad guy than her.

And now it gets worse for pop music’s middlest brother: According to NBC News, Turner has filed a petition “through the child abduction clauses of the Hague Convention” to force Jonas to return their two children to their “permanent home” in England, claiming that he has “wrongfully retained” them in New York City and that the couple had agreed to have the children live and go to school in England after this summer. The NBC story also offers a new, less Jonas-centric angle on all of this, saying that the couple had agreed to have the kids go with Jonas (and his extended family, and a nanny) while he was on tour and while Turner was filming a show, and then she would join them in New York in September to take everyone home to England.

But, according to this petition, the couple reportedly “had an argument” on August 15, which prompted to Jonas to file for divorce on September 1. Turner, apparently, only found out about that on September 5 after the media had started reporting on rumors of their divorce, and the two of them apparently met up a few days ago to discuss the divorce—at which point Turner reiterated her wish to have them stay in England, where they attend school and are “involved in playdates and cultural activities.”

Jonas, who allegedly “incorrectly claimed” that the children have lived in Florida for six months, did not return them to live with their mother and has apparently “refused” to do so, which the petition says is a “breach of the mother’s rights of custody under English law.” So this all seems pretty serious, more so than when the story was “she likes to party and do her job as an actor, isn’t that awful???,” and just to casually underline the shift in narrative-control here , the Queen In The North was spotted in New York with a very powerful ally: Joe Jonas’ other famous ex, Taylor Swift.