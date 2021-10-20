People hate candy corn. It’s an opinion movement that’s been picking up steam for the last 10 years or so. Those orange, yellow, and white sugar pyramids may have been good for trick- or- treaters in the 1890s, but we have Take 5 bars now. We need old-timey candy like a hula hoop needs a stick.



Advertisement

Candy corn hate can’t be explicitly tied to the ransomware attack that disrupted the production of Brach’s Candy Corn production at Ferrara Candy in Chicago. But it does give one pause.

Earlier this month, the Chicago-based confectioners Ferrara Candy reported being hit by a ransomware attack that disrupted manufacturing at the worst possible time: Spooky season aka Halloween aka October.



“Who cares?” Joe Candy Corn Hater says to himself. Well, candy corn wasn’t the only thing affected by the hack. Ferrara also produces Nerds, Laffy Taffy, Keebler, and Famous Amos.

The company says they noticed the hack on October 9. But like candy corn, they weren’t going to let a little road bump stand in the way of providing deliciously controversial Halloween treats this October 31.

“We have resumed production in select manufacturing facilities, and we are shipping from all of our distribution centers across the country, near to capacity. We are also now working to process all orders in our queue,” Ferrara said.

G/O Media may get a commission 15% off Prextex Halloween Decorations Get your home in the holiday spirit

There’s plenty to choose from so you still have time to make your house a howlin’ good time. Buy at Amazon

And, to the hackers, if you think you were pulling one over on big candy corn, try harder next time. Like Ozymandias in Watchmen, Ferrara says they shipped all their Halloween treats in August. Too little too late.

Even though people supposedly hate candy corn more than ever, the treat has never had more going for it. Just this past month , the immortal Miss Piggy praised the confection. “It’s both candy and it’s good for you because it’s a vegetable, right?” Miss Piggy told The A.V. Club.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in the very normal state of Wisconsin, they’re stuffing bratwurst with the treat. What’s better than that?

[via Chicago Tribune]

