Each October, the world re-litigates the deliciousness of candy corn, a seasonal treat that is, to our minds, nothing more than an inoffensive way to explore eating wax without suffering any (serious) digestive side effects as a result. While we believe all food questions barring cannibalism and meal cubes can be answered with a blanket live and let live policy, it seems now that maybe the candy corn detractors were right to rail against the Halloween staple.

Advertisement

Maybe, if we’d listened to them, the “candy corn bratwurst” would never have been created.

ABC7 reports that this abomination has been called forth from the porcine abyss by Madison, Wisconsin’s Jenifer Street Meat Market. It’s been dubbed a “spook-toberfest brat,” given the argument-inviting description of being “slightly sweet and not scary at all,” and is made with pork, beer, and, of course, candy corn.

A video of the sausages shows them lying in pale links with bright orange sugar tumors glowing just beneath their casing. The man responsible for these sights, Justin Strassman, told the h ews, “Somebody said this should be a felony offense” but that he “[doesn’t] think I’ve done anything wrong.”



Perhaps because he doesn’t want to find himself as the secret ingredient in Jenifer Street Meat Market’s next invention, a local news anchor ate one, saying “it was good,” “salty and sweet,” and that “the candy corn actually melt when they heat it up, so it kind of disperses the sweetness throughout.”



Presumably just after looking over his shoulder to see Strassman looking at him behind the meat counter menacingly, he added: “I ate the whole brat, the whole thing. I wanted another one.”



G/O Media may get a commission Save $35 Clearstem Clear Kit Target breakouts and wrinkles at the same time

Each item is also free of all possible pore-cloggers and contains zero hormone disruptors. Buy for $185 at Clearstem Skincare

Maybe, in light of this insult to all pig-kind, the wild boars are right to be out there attacking every human they find.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com