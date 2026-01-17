Warner Bros. is developing a Speedy Gonzales movie with The Book Of Life's Jorge R. Gutierrez
Gutierrez began teasing the Looney Tunes project last month.Speedy Gonzales in Space Jam: A New Legacy, Screenshot: YouTube
Warner Bros. Discovery’s stewardship of the Looney Tunes brand has been, to put it mildly, a little rough. Since it merged itself into being back in 2022, the David Zaslav-run company has frequently seemed to work aggressively to distance itself from the classic animation brand, shopping its library of classic cartoons off to Tubi, writing off HBO Max-intended films like Coyote Vs. Acme for tax purposes, and selling distribution rights for Looney Tunes movies—including The Day The Earth Blew Up, and the eventually, begrudgingly revived Coyote—off to much smaller companies like Ketchup Entertainment. All of which makes it slightly surprising to learn that the company’s animation studio, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, is now embarking on a full-fledged film centered on murine speedster Speedy Gonzales, developed and directed by The Book Of Life‘s Jorge R. Gutierrez.