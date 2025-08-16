Nearly 800 Looney Tunes shorts have now landed, free, at Tubi

Warner Bros. Discovery’s slipshod and slapdash stewardship of the Looney Tunes brand has been a frequent irritant for fans of classic cartoons over the last few years. The studio’s legitimately horrible treatment of Coyote Vs. Acme is well-documented, of course, but the company often seems to simply resent the idea it might be associated with Bugs Bunny or Daffy Duck in the 2020s at all, up-to-and-including kicking the original Looney Tunes shorts off of streaming service HBO Max back in May.

Fans of the classics are in luck, though: Nearly 800 original Looney Tunes, dating from 1931’s “Smile, Darn Ya, Smile!” up through 2004’s “Duck Dodgers In ‘Attack Of The Drones'” have now landed at ad-supported streaming service Tubi, where you’re once again free to kill hours enjoying the collective output of some of the greatest comedic animators and voice artists of all time. Sure, Tubi’s discovery process leaves, uh, something to be desired—there’s no search function, and almost all of the cartoons are grouped into compilations of threes, so your best bet for finding anything specific is to look up the year it came out and then try to find it in the massive side-scroll—but, hell, they’re there: Lovingly preserved, and still damn funny. (Including, by our personal reckoning, the greatest Looney Tunes cartoon of all time, Chuck Jones’ 1953 work of genius “Duck Amuck”—situated at No. 158 on the list.) (Yes, we know there are people who prefer 1957’s incredibly ambitious “What’s Opera, Doc?”—No. 195—to which we say, “Name us one line in ‘Opera’ that’s funnier than Mel Blanc muttering ‘Brother, what a way to run a railroad’ in ‘Amuck.'” But we, uh… digress.)

Streaming deals being what they are, there’s no way to know for sure how long the Looney Tunes collection will stay alive at Tubi. Which is all the more reason to appreciate it while it’s here: We’re not going to lie and say we have a hankering, every single day, for the series’ highly mutable brand of extremely chaotic slapstick. But there’s something deeply comforting about knowing they’re there to check in on from time to time, even if the people who own the franchise don’t necessarily agree.