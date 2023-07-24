Spotify is raising prices for the first time in over a decade

It’s a great time to be involved with streaming. Well, it’s a great time to be involved with streaming if you’re a shareholder or CEO of a streaming platform. For artists and consumers, the outlook has been bleak for a while . Residuals and royalties have all but disappeared, love is no longer sharing a password, and universal price hikes are dropping more of that sweet, sweet cash back into the pockets of the people who make these sorts of decisions—because as we all know by now, it’s sure as hell not going to the artists who keep them afloat in the first place.

Spotify is the latest streaming giant to increase the cost of their monthly subscription, following similar moves by Netflix, Paramount, Max, and competitors Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music. This is the first time the streamer has raised the cost of their premium, ad-free subscription since launching in the U.S. in 2011. S0, yes—if you’re wondering, things weren’t always this bad.

From now on, Spotify’s premium individual plan will cost $10.99 per month, a $1 increase. The duo plan will increase by $2 to $14.99 per month and the streamer’s family and student plans will each go up $1 to $16.99 and $5.99 per month in turn. The free, ad-supported plan will remain as is.

“The market landscape has continued to evolve since we launched... These updates will help us continue to deliver value to fans and artists on our platform,” the streamer said in a blog post on Monday. The new cost matches rivals Apple Music and Amazon Music, which each charge $10.99 for their monthly plans (although Amazon Music is cheaper for Prime members).

Per the site’s FAQ page, existing premium users will also be notified of the hike via email and receive a subsequent one-month grace period before the changes go into effect during which to cancel their subscription if they choose.