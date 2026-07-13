Multiple states are preparing to sue over Warner Bros.-Paramount merger Paramount, meanwhile, is threatening to pull business out of California over the issue.

The Warner Bros. Discovery-Paramount Skydance merger is still pushing ahead, even if more and more entities are trying to block it. Yesterday, The New York Times reported that several states, including California, New York, Washington, and Connecticut, are planning to file an antitrust lawsuit against the proposed merger as soon as this week. (California is reportedly taking the lead on the endeavor.) According to the Times, a draft of the lawsuit circulating now argues that the potential merger would harm competition for tentpole films. A spokesperson for Paramount said the company was ready to defend itself against “legitimate antitrust issues,” but also that there weren’t any of those here, so don’t worry about it.