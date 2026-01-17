Steve Coogan is checking into The White Lotus

It’s that time on the TV calendar once again, folks: The special, magical moment where every agent in Hollywood suddenly perks their ears up and comes out of their burrows, while A-listers, the children of A-listers, and personal friends of Mike White all frolic nervously in the snow, waiting to hear the news. That’s right: It’s White Lotus Casting Notice Season!

We kicked off the harvest earlier this week, with news that Chris Messina was reportedly circling an as-yet-unconfirmed part in the show’s fourth season. (See also Helena Bonham Carter, similarly rumored but also similarly uncommitted.) No such waffling for British comedy legend Steve Coogan, though: The once-and-future Alan Partridge is checking in to the French version of the fabled luxury resorts.

This is per Deadline, noting that character descriptions for Coogan (who joins a cast that currently, officially, includes Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka) are, per series tradition, being kept under wraps. (If we had to guess, the actor will play an affluent older man who is often unpleasant to people around him due to a deep-seated, unexamined dissatisfaction with a life of meaningless privilege, but that’s just us being silly with imagination.)

Coogan also isn’t the only person to be joining the show’s cast today, as newcomer Caleb Jonte Edwards was also announced to be signing aboard the series. As a loosely connected anthology series, The White Lotus tends to ditch cast members between seasons (unless your name is Natasha Rothwell or Jon Gries), which means the casting notices tend to come in pretty hot and heavy once they start rolling. Deadline recently confirmed that the show’s fourth season will film at France’s Château de La Messardière, which looks suitably lovely and expensive—not, we’re guessing, that it’ll stop Coogan’s character from finding something to be tetchy about, even before the inevitable dying starts.