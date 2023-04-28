This summer's 15 most promising under-the-radar films

By this point in the year, we already know what summer blockbusters to expect in 2023. Sure, there are a few superhero flicks, a prestige pic or two, and some fun animated family films. But maybe you’re looking for something a little different, like an intimate character drama, a quirky comedy, or a creepy horror flick. As the Oscars proved this year, A24 has your back in pretty much every category. Their summer offerings this season include You Hurt My Feelings, a rare big-screen outing for Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Talk To Me, a supernatural thriller from Danny and Michael Philippou, and Problemista, the feature film directorial debut of Los Espookys co-creator Julio Torres. Plus, films from IFC, Searchlight, Orion, and more round out our list of smaller movies worth checking out this summer.

Before we dive into it, one quick note: this list isn’t strictly limited to indie films. You’ll see films from major studios and streamers on this list, like Joy Ride (Lionsgate) and They Cloned Tyrone (Netflix). Our reasons for including these titles vary; some of them are feature debuts with smaller budgets that are likely to get overshadowed by larger films releasing on the same day. Some of them are streaming-only releases, which can get overlooked. Ultimately, this list aims to draw attention to films that aren’t likely to debut at the top of the box office. Still, as Everything Everywhere All At Once demonstrated with its massive success, sometimes the underdogs come out on top.