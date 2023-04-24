The most anticipated summer movies of 2023

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | New Trailer

Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter, Vin Diesel (as the voice of Groot), and Bradley Cooper (as the voice of Rocket)



Director: James Gunn

Before he left Marvel to take charge of the DCEU, James Gunn stepped into the directing chair one last time for the third (and likely final) Guardians Of The Galaxy film. Picking up on the Guardians’ storylines from Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love And Thunder, and last year’s holiday special, Vol. 3 finds the Guardians rallying to save Rocket when his past comes back to haunt them. Meanwhile, Peter Quill, aka Starlord, tries to connect with the more savage version of Gamora who returned from the past, before she ever met him.

As usual, the folks at Marvel are keeping further story details tightly under wraps, but based on the trailer and early press interviews this installment looks to be the most emotional yet. It also marks the highly anticipated live-action debut of Adam Warlock (played by Will Poulter), a prominent figure in the Guardians Of The Galaxy comics and animated shows. The MCU has been experiencing a bit of a creative slump in the last few theatrical outings, so we’ll be paying close attention to see if this one reverses that trend. [Cindy White]