The most anticipated summer movies of 2023

The A.V. Club can’t predict with 100 percent certainty which 2023 summer movies will be blockbusters, but we sure know which ones want to be (answer: all of them). The studios save their biggest, loudest, and most expensive films for the summer season, which kicks off in May and ends in early September. So, in what has become a modern, summertime tradition, expect an easily marketable, highly merchandisable and potentially awesome avalanche of superhero sagas, long-awaited sequels, and, for those who don’t know their Autobots from their Decepticons, the occasional smaller film that pushes through the noise and makes a summer splash.
This time, superhero fans will line up for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, The Flash, and a new animated Spider-Man movie. Meanwhile, three of civilization’s last remaining movie stars are back; Tom Cruise returns in a new Mission: Impossible, Denzel Washington grabs a gun for The Equalizer 3, and Harrison Ford cracks his whip and cracks wise in his fifth and final appearance as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. There is also Fast X, Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, Barbie, and many more big-budget behemoths that will presumably contain post-credit scenes that, OMG, you must stay for! And so, with an eye towards emptying your wallet in the name of entertainment, here’s our rundown of the 25 hottest—and coolest—movies to watch this summer.