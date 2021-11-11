Jaboukie Young-White—whose credits have expanded, over the last few years, to encompass an increasingly wide swathe of All That Stuff You Like—has now been forced to take one of those Stuffs off the table: His regular gig as a contributor on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. Deadline reports that Young-White recently “quietly exited the series,” presumably on the logic that there are still only 24 hours in the day.

Correspondents on the series have exited and departed with varying levels of fanfare over the years ; sometimes they get the big Stephen Colbert send -off, and sometimes they just sort of…stop appearing on the show. Young-White hasn’t made, like a public statement about his departure as of yet, but he did retweet—on his ever-excellent Twitter account—a post from colleague Roy Wood Jr. congratulating him, and made a joke about coming back to the show’s offices for empanadas, which feels at least moderately “official.”

Which, to be fair: Young-White is busy right now. He currently stars on Amazon’s new animated series Fairfax, playing a young filmmaker named Truman. He also recently recurred on Only Murders In The Building, starred in Dating & New York, and is set to co-star in upcoming A24 drama C’mon C’mon.

And that’s just acting gigs: Young-White also recently teamed up with Issa Rae, working with her at HBO on a TV adaptation of The Gang’s All Queer: The Lives Of Gay Gang Members. And he’s developing his own script for an animated movie based on the music of Juice WLD. And he’s set to appear in Rae’s new show Rap Sh*t. And he just wrote a good NFTs joke about NeoPets!

Guy is busy, is our point; is it any wonder that his role as Senior Youth Correspondent on The Daily Show is now sitting open? (Meanwhile, we’re still waiting to hear what kind of aioli he wants on his signature sandwich.)