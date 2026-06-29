Supergirl is no match for Buzz Lightyear at the box office

It feels like DC and Warner Bros. have been promoting Supergirl basically since the credits rolled on last summer’s Superman, but that marketing campaign did not have its desired effect. Supergirl opened at number two at the box office this weekend, bringing in just $38 million in the United States. While it’s not quite a bomb, it’s certainly not good news for a movie that Variety reports will need to gross at least $300 million to break even; other estimates put the break even point closer to $375 million. After the first weekend, Supergirl‘s global gross sits at $68 million.

Toy Story 5 and Obsession both managed to hold their positions in the top ten of the weekend, ranking once again at spots one and three, respectively. Toy Story is already well over half a billion dollars at the global box office, and managed to add another $70 million to its domestic total this weekend. Obsession, meanwhile, has now grossed more $370 million globally, some of which can hopefully find its way to some of the crew who worked on the film for a few thousand dollars. The movie also had the smallest drop off of any movie that previously opened; both The Mandalorian And Grogu and Masters Of The Universe fell more than 60% compared to last week.

The weekend’s other big new release, Jackass: Best And Last, opened in fourth place, taking in $8.4 million the U.S. and reaching $10.3 million around the globe. Anime BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity also managed to land in the top ten, despite playing in less than 1,000 theaters.

The whole top ten of the weekend is below, courtesy of Box Office Mojo.