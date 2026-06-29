Supergirl is no match for Buzz Lightyear at the box office
The latest DC movie has a long way to go before it breaks even.
It feels like DC and Warner Bros. have been promoting Supergirl basically since the credits rolled on last summer’s Superman, but that marketing campaign did not have its desired effect. Supergirl opened at number two at the box office this weekend, bringing in just $38 million in the United States. While it’s not quite a bomb, it’s certainly not good news for a movie that Variety reports will need to gross at least $300 million to break even; other estimates put the break even point closer to $375 million. After the first weekend, Supergirl‘s global gross sits at $68 million.
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