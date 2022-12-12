We’ve seen a handful of big bosses at DC Studios over the years, but now may mark the first time DC has had a studio head willing to directly communicate with fans via Twitter. Keeping the Twitter populace happy is, of course, a losing game, but James Gunn has always been active on the platform, and so far nothing has changed since he’s been given the keys to the kingdom. Gunn used the social media site to acknowledge the Wonder Woman 3 drama, and continues to address fan concerns.

One of those concerns is whether we’ll soon see Superman on the big screen again, to which Gunn gave an obvious answer: “Yes of course. Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority.”

Advertisement

Less obvious is whether that Superman will be portrayed by Henry Cavill or someone new. Things were looking pretty good for Cavill after Black Adam, but with the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe continuing to change, his role doesn’t seem set in stone. However, when asked on Twitter to debunk the claim that “James Gunn does not like Henry Cavill,” the director replied, “Sure: false.” Not exactly a ringing endorsement, but not a closed door, either.

An actor who is definitely not returning to the DC Universe is Ryan Reynolds. Asked by another fan if his Green Lantern (Hal Jordan) could return, Gunn answered, “That’s not a priority for me and even much less of one for @VancityReynolds.” (He also debunked a rumor that Reynolds was going to return for Zack Snyder.) However, he did indicate that “Green Lantern content” is “important.”

G/O Media may get a commission 40% Off Samsung 65-Inch 4K OLED Smart TV TV time

This 4K OLED smart TV comes with Alexa built-in, can run Xbox Game Pass, has an incredible picture, and even has Dolby Atmos & Object Tracking Sound too. Buy for $1798 from Amazon Advertisement

“We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives,” Gunn said of his and Peter Safran’s leadership in his previous posting. “As for more answers about the future of the DCU, I will sadly have to ask you to wait. We are giving these characters & the stories the time & attention they deserve & we ourselves still have a lot more questions to ask & answer.” In the meantime, it seems that asking questions on Twitter isn’t a bad way to get a few of those answers, however vague they may be.