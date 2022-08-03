Apple TV+’s intense true-crime thriller Black Bird has been leading up to the moment of confrontation between its two protagonists: Crooked criminal Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) and alleged serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser). Based on real-life Keene’s novel, the creepy limited series centers on their edgy friendship in prison. Jimmy is a mafia man with a 10-year-sentence to go. He gets the opportunity to go free if he uses his charming ways to get notorious liar Larry, accused of killing several young girls, to confess. This begins a dangerous cat-and-mouse game between them.

James strikes an uneasy bond with Larry, eventually getting him to open up about his, er, let’s call it vile thought process towards women. Meanwhile, Larry is waiting for his appeal to go through and thinks he’s finally found a pal to pass the time with. However, it looks like all hell might finally break loose in the series finale, titled “You Promised.”

Black Bird season 1 finale exclusive clip

As seen in the exclusive The A.V. Club clip above, Jimmy is ready to be done with his mission because it’s taking a toll on him. Quite fed up with Larry for consistently lying about whether his killings were real or a dream, he decides to rile him up by playing quite the mind game. Jimmy tricks him by saying that instead of a cold-blooded murderer, all he sees when he looks into Larry’s eyes is a “wannabe.” This deeply affects Larry; after all, his only friend thinks so lowly of him. Will this confrontation finally lead to some honesty between the two men, hopefully with Larry confessing to his crimes?

Advertisement

In a year full of true crime dramas—Candy, Under The Banner Of Heaven, The Staircase, and The Thing About Pam—Black Bird stands out with its evocative, disquieting writing and performances. Created by Dennis Lehane, the six-episode thriller also stars Ray Liotta in his final on-screen performance (be warned: it’s a gut-wrenching one at that), Greg Kinnear, Sepideh Moafi, Jake McLaughlin, Robyn Malcolm, Joe Williamson, and Robert Wisdom.



“You Promised” will air on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 5, at 12:01 a.m. ET.