Yes, Taron Egerton has dreamed a dream of Kingsman 3

Although it’s been almost a decade since Taron Egerton first stepped into his 2014 Kingsman: The Secret Service role, the franchise hasn’t left his mind— especially not the prospect of a third film to follow up 2017 sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

“I have an idea for Kingsman,” Egerton tells Collider’s Steve Weintraub during a press tour. “ I have my own idea that I would like to pitch to Matthew, and I think that will be happening soon, but he has the wheels in motion on a big idea of his own. So who knows, you know? Who knows where it will land?”

In Kingsman— the film that arguably brought Egerton to the mainstream— the actor plays Eggsy, a Royal Marines dropout who receives a very special invitation from Harry Hart (Colin Firth) to join the Kingsman, a legendary secret order formed during World War I with the purpose of protecting the United Kingdom from any and all threats.

According to Egerton, his pitch for the third installment— tentatively titled Kingsman: The Blue Blood—involves a whole lot more of Eggsy and Harry’s relationship. Whether a new iteration will see the dynamic duo severing ties or absolutely falling for each other, though, Egerton won’t confirm.

“Eggsy and Harry [will be in it], obviously,” Egerton shares. “ But it’s the gang coming back together, and it’s one of those moments that…when we wrote the screenplay, it was very much about, okay, I saw how people loved the relationship of Eggsy and Harry. So we just came up with this thing, what could be the ultimate reason for them to either fall in love or to hate each other forever? So that’s what this movie is all about is will they or won’t they, let’s just say.”