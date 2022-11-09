While the vast majority of us will never know what human flesh and blood actually taste like (and thank heavens for that), we can know what it tastes like when film stars get cannibalistic on screen. Bones And All star Taylor Russell shares that thanks to the crafty effects team, she and Timothée Chalamet dined on an array of sweet treats only made to look like flesh.

“On a very practical note, Luca said that we were eating corn syrup,” Russell shares in a new interview with SlashFilm. “But I know that I wasn’t, because I remember the incredible effects team and the team who were handling all of that sort of stuff told me that it was maraschino cherries, dark chocolate, and Fruit Roll-Ups.”

“If that sounds good to you, cool,” she continues. “If it doesn’t, fair enough. But it was very sweet and [tastier] than anything else maybe you could imagine.” Well, she certainly makes it sound delicious.

From interviews with director Luca Guadagnino, Bones And All has a very disciplined approach to its carnage. While the director has traversed down more shocking, gory avenues in his films such as Suspiria, the horror elements present in Bones And All are meant to incite more nuanced emotions than outright disgust and to elevate the internal struggle of the characters.

“I think Suspiria was aggressively provocative. I think this one is much more serene in its sense of self,” Guadagnino previously told IndieWire. “My true hope is that the audience doesn’t reject the movie as a provocation because it deals with a taboo like cannibalism.”

“With Bones And All, I wasn’t interested at all in the shock value, which I hate,” the director explained. “ I was interested in these people. I understood their moral struggle very deeply. I understood what was happening to them. I am not there to judge anybody. You can make a movie about cannibals if you’re there in the struggle with them, and you’re not codifying cannibalism as a topic or a tool for horror.”

Bones And All opens in theaters nationwide on November 23.