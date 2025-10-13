Taylor Swift to release another Eras Tour concert film (and behind-the-scenes docuseries)

Not content to rest on the laurels of a record-breaking, discourse-provoking album, Taylor Swift announced another release for later this year. On Monday, the pop star broke the news to Good Morning America that she has a six-part Eras Tour documentary series coming to Disney+. The release will also be accompanied by a new concert film, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, which will debut alongside the first two episodes of the doc on December 12.

Now, you may be thinking, “Wasn’t there already an Eras Tour movie?” Yes, and it broke records for the highest-grossing concert film in box office history. Then it went to Disney+ and set a record for initial streaming of a concert film (per Variety). But that movie came out before the release of her 11th album The Tortured Poets Department, so The Final Show is different because it includes the TTPD portion that was added to the live set. This film is directed by Glenn Weiss, whose credits include directing the Academy Awards the La La Land year and the Slap year. (The previous Eras Tour movie was helmed by Sam Wrench).

The docuseries, meanwhile, is set to chronicle “the development, impact, and inner-workings that created the phenomenon that was The Eras Tour,” per a press release from Disney. Directed by Don Argott and co-directed by Sheena M. Joyce, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End Of An Era “gives an intimate look at Taylor’s life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world. In addition, the series spotlights performers, family members, and friends—including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch—offering never-before-seen insight into what it took to create a phenomenon.” Two episodes of the series will drop weekly following the premiere.

“It was the End of an Era and we knew it,” Swift wrote on social media accompanying the teaser (below). “We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety.”