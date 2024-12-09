Taylor Swift ends her Eras Tour era with $2 billion in earnings Over 10 million people saw the most successful tour of all time before it went into exile.

Here’s a sentence this writer wasn’t sure she’d ever actually type: the Eras Tour is over. Last night, Taylor Swift played her last show in Vancouver, Canada, officially putting the 21-month phenomenon that changed the face of the touring industry and shattered just about every record imaginable to bed. But while Swift may have a blank space on her schedule for the first time since March 2023, she certainly doesn’t have one in her wallet. Now that all is said and done, The New York Times reports that the tour officially made a staggering total of $2,077,618,725 in ticket sales. That’s a lot of digits, so if you need help tallying, that’s two billion dollars—more than double Coldplay’s previous record of $1 billion for a similar stretch of shows and arenas.

That humongous sum, one that helped boost multiple global economies, was collected from a newly official total of 10,168,008 attendees across 149 completely sold-out shows. That means each seat went for an average of approximately $204. That figure is in itself well over 2023’s industry average of $131 per ticket (via Pollstar and NYT), not to mention the fact that we all know many people bought tickets for well over that amount—either on the resale market or on Ticketmaster itself. (The whole Ticketmaster situation is due for several post-mortems that we don’t have space for here.) According to ticket vendor Victory Live, the average resale price for Vancouver’s three-night closing run was $2,952 ($2,952!), and StubHub unsurprisingly said it was the best-selling tour in the platform’s two-decade history.

Swift herself doesn’t see any extra profit from those resale returns, but she probably wouldn’t have noticed even if she did. That $2 billion figure doesn’t include merch sales (which necessitated a special day-early booth in some cities), or profits from her record-breaking concert film, which came out last year to a $261 million worldwide box office, or her—you guessed it!—her record-breaking concert book, which sold 814,000 print copies in just two days last month.

“We have toured the entire world with this tour. We have had so many adventures,” Swift said during last night’s closing show. “It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my life.” Good luck beating that, every other tour from now until eternity. (Or at least until Swift decides to hit the road again.)