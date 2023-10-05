Having already singlehandedly saved the concepts of music, football, and elaborate, Saw-esque puzzles, Taylor Swift has now set her near-omnipotent gaze on the movie industry . And while we already knew that the public reception to her upcoming concert film, The Eras Tour, was going to be big—having previously smashed the record for single-day advance ticket sales , selling $26 million worth of tickets in its first day of availability last month—the film is now on track to be one of the biggest movies of the year, period.

Specifically, Variety reports that planet-wide advance sales for the film have now crossed the $100 million threshold , with still a week to go before its October 13 release. There’s also strong speculation that Eras might open at more than $100 million in the domestic market alone, which is wildly high for a concert film, and puts it in serious threat of eclipsing Marvel movie Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania in the annual rankings. (It’ll have to climb a bit further to beat Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Barbie, which all opened well north of $100 million in the domestic markets.)

The early wins are especially notable for a film created without tapping into the usual studio support system: Swift produced the movie herself, and secured distribution deals directly through theater chains AMC and Cinemark. (Hilariously, the studios themselves have declined to tangle with the movie, with multiple massive companies nudging their planned releases back or forward so as not to directly try to compete with Eras Tour.) Given that the film was reportedly made for a dirt-cheap $10 or $20 million, it’s likely to end up as one of the most profitable movies of the year by a comfortable margin—no wonder, then, that AMC has already locked in an effort to replicate this advance sale by giving a similar treatment to Beyoncé’s just-ended Renaissance World Tour later this year.